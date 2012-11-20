Medium and Heavy Truck Market in the BRIC 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- The Medium and Heavy Truck market in BRIC to grow at a CAGR of 11.05 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the strong and steady economic growth in BRIC. The Medium and Heavy Truck market in BRIC has also been witnessing the increasing demand for low-cost commercial vehicles. However, the lack of infrastructure and standards for alternative fuel vehicles could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Medium and Heavy Truck Market in BRIC 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Brazil, Russia, India, and China; it also covers the Medium and Heavy Truck market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include China First Automobile Works Group Corp., Dongfeng Motor Corp., Tata Motors Ltd., and Beiqi Foton Motor Co. Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Co. Ltd., Ashok Leyland Ltd, Kamaz Inc., GAZ group, MAN Truck & Bus AG, Scania AB.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

