Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2012 -- GlobalData's "Medium and High Voltage Protective Relay - Global Market Size, Segmentation and Competitive Landscape Analysis to 2020" gives detailed information on the medium and high voltage protective relay market, focusing both on global and key country markets.Drivers and Restraints and revenue forecast to 2020 and competitive landscape analysis are covered for the global market. The report covers seven key countries namely, India, China, USA, Germany, Canada, UK and Saudi Arabia for the medium and high protective relay. On the country level, the report covers market forecasts for medium voltage protective relay market and high voltage protective relay market, along with market shares of key players and general pricing trend.
Scope
- Total medium and high voltage protective relay market revenue forecast to 2020 at global level.
- Country level analysis for India, China, Germany, the US, Canada, the UK and Saudi Arabia. This includes, forecast by market segmentation as medium voltage (1kV- 33 kV) and high voltage (above 33 kV) protective relay market revenue for the period 2006- 2020. It also includes market shares of key players each country and the general pricing trend.
- Competitive analysis of top market participants such as ABB, Siemens, Alstom & Schneider and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories.
- Technology overview, drivers and restraints on the global level
- Data sourced from proprietary databases and primary interviews with key participants across the value chain.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for the protective relay market.
- Develop strategies based on the latest pricing trends, market shares and revenue growth.
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage in the protective relay amrket's growth potential.
- Identify key partners and business development avenues.
- Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy and prospects.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: ABB, Siemens, Alstom and Schneider Electric, SEL, GE
