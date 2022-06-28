Medium-Chain Triglycerides Market Analysis, Statistics and Forecast to 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2022 -- The global Medium-chain triglycerides market size is projected to reach USD 1034 million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The global medium-chain triglycerides market has been influenced by some of the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors witnessed in some key countries. This would prove strong enough to drive the market significantly in terms of value sales during the forecast period.



"The dry form segment dominated the Medium-chain triglycerides market in 2020."



Medium-chain triglyceride powder is a white or off-white and free-flowing powder with water solubility capabilities. This powder is derived from sources such as coconut oil, palm oil, or palm kernel oil. It is used in combination with other nutritional ingredients to produce various nutritional formulas, such as infant formula, products for weight management, and sports nutrition.



"The market for coconut, by source segment dominated the Medium-chain triglycerides market in 2020."



The coconut segment dominated the market and accounted for USD 303 million and a market share of 42.2% in 2020, owing to rising preferences of consumers for more natural food products. In coconut oil, about half of the fatty acids are lauric acid. As the primary source for MCT oil, more than 60 percent of the fatty acids in coconut oil are MCTs. Coconut oil is one of the most important raw materials for the medium-chain triglycerides industry, as its fatty acid composition is used as a starting block for many Medium-chain triglycerides products. The oil also has health benefits that include cholesterol-lowering effects, regulating blood pressure, reduction of risks of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), weight loss, improvement of cognitive functions, actions as an antimicrobial agent, and others.



The market for Lauric acid, by fatty acid type, is projected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period."

Lauric acid makes up most of the MCTs in coconut oil. However, it is often removed from MCT oil. Compared to other MCTs, lauric acid is the slowest to metabolize but still provides anti-microbial properties and other health benefits.



The Asia Pacific region dominated the Medium-chain triglycerides market and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.4% by 2026.



Asia Pacific is one of the fastest-growing regions for the consumption of medium-chain triglycerides, globally. Growing usage in cosmetics, personal care, and food & beverages segment is driving the demand for medium-chain triglycerides such as caprylic, capric, and lauric triglycerides in the region. China, India, and Japan are the leading consuming countries of medium-chain triglycerides. With busy lifestyles and increasing disposable incomes, the demand for nutritional food & products is growing in the region. Moreover, the growing use of personal care & cosmetics products such as lotions, gels, creams and cosmetics products for women are fueling the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region



The key service providers in this market include BASF SE (Germany), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (the Netherlands), Dupont(US), Lonza Group Ltd(Switzerland), Musim Mas Holdings(Singapore), Croda International Plc(UK), P&G Chemicals (US), Acme-Hardesty Company(Bluebell, PA), Wilmar International Limited( Singapore), Stepan Company (US), Sternchemie GmbH & Co. KG(Germany), Emery Oleochemicals Group(US), KLK Oleo(Malaysia), Nutricia(New Zealand), Connoils (US), Now foods(US), Barleans (Washington), Jarrow formula's(US), Nutiva(US), Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH (Germany).



