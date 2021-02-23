New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2021 -- The Global Medium Chain Triglycerides Market is forecast to reach USD 1.07 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Fats that are derived by processing palm kernel and coconut oils may be referred to as Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs). MCTs can be considered as a man-made fat. Its unique functional and metabolic properties are the result of its chemical structure that makes it a versatile ingredient in various food, flavor, and pharmaceutical applications. One of its major use is manufacturing MCT oil, which is a supplement made from these fats, which have a high concentration of MCTs. MCTs are considered to be highly beneficial in weight loss in various ways. In one study, it was stated that these manmade fat increases leptin and peptide YY. These two hormones increase feelings of fullness and minimize appetite.



Top Players Covered in the Report Include:

E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

BASF SE

Lonza Group Ltd

Koninklijke DSM N.V

Croda International PLC

Musim Mas Holdings

The Procter & Gamble Company

Wilmar International Limited

Acme-Hardesty Co. Inc

Sternchemie GmbH & Co Kg

Nutiva

Others



In various studies conducted on humans and animals, it has been established that MCTs, mainly C10 and C8, increases the ability of the body to burn fat and calories. Thus, the mentioned benefits of MCTs, the rising focus on leading a healthy lifestyle, and increasing demand for regular fat alternatives and elevating demand for nutraceutical products in developing regions are supporting the expansion of the industry. In regards to region, the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth rate witnessed by the APAC region is attributed to continuous development in the pharmaceutical industry and the expansion of the personal care industry.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Medium Chain Triglycerides market according to Source, Grade, Fatty Acid Type, Form, Application, and Region:

Source Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Palm

Coconut

Others



Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food Grade

Technical Grade

Medical Grade

Others



Fatty Acid Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Capric Acid

Caprylic Acid

Caproic Acid

Lauric Acid



Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Dry

Liquid



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary & health supplements

Personal care & cosmetics

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America

U.S

Europe

U.K

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil



Further key findings from the report suggest

The Medium Chain Triglycerides market held a market share of USD 637.0 Million in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.9% during the forecast period.



In context to Source, the Palm segment is projected to witness a significant growth rate of 6.3% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 36.0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the Palm segment is attributed to the fact that palm kernel oil is a rich source of the man-made fat, which comprises nearly 54.0% of MCTs along with the affordability of this source results in growing preference of this source of MCTs.



In context to Fatty Acid Type, the Caprylic Acid segment held the largest market share of more than 30.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Various beneficial properties of this type of fatty acid like antifungal, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties make it an ideal choice for treating various disorders like skin conditions, high cholesterol, digestive disorders and yeast infections, which results in the high demand for Caprylic Acid in the pharmaceutical sector.



In regards to Application, the Personal care & cosmetics segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 7.4% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold, 10.5% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the Personal care & cosmetics segment is attributed to the continuous growth of the personal care sector, various benefits of MCTs like antimicrobial & antiviral properties gets easily absorbed in the skin and smoothens the skin have resulted in the growing demand of the man-made fat in manufacturing personal care & cosmetic products.



In regards to the region, Europe held 35.0% of the market in 2018, with a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The market share held by the region is attributed to the expanding healthcare & pharmaceutical industry, increasing geriatric population, and continuously increasing demand for dietary & health supplement products.



Table of contents:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Medium Chain Triglycerides Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Medium Chain Triglycerides Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The rising focus on leading a healthy lifestyle and increasing demand for regular fat's alternatives

4.2.2.2. The increasing demand in developing nations

4.2.2.3. The elevating demand from the the personal care industry

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Patients with certain medical conditions are advised not to consume Medium Chain Triglycerides

4.2.3.2. Availability of alternatives

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price Trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Medium Chain Triglycerides Market By Source Insights & Trends



Continued…..