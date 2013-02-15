"Medium & Heavy Trucks: Global Industry Guide" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Medium & Heavy Trucks: Global Industry Guide" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Medium & Heavy Trucks: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Medium & Heavy Trucks industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The global medium & heavy trucks market grew by 8.3% in 2011 to reach a value of $202,742.1 million.
In 2016, the global medium & heavy trucks market is forecast to have a value of $289,727.1 million, an increase of 42.9% since 2011.
The global medium & heavy trucks market grew by 7.7% in 2011 to reach a volume of 4,216 thousand units.
In 2016, the global medium & heavy trucks market is forecast to have a volume of 5,588.4 thousand units, an increase of 32.6% since 2011.
Cv is the largest segment of the global medium & heavy trucks market, accounting for 57.6% of the market's total volume.
Asia-Pacific accounts for 47.4% of the global medium & heavy trucks market value.
Izuzu is the leading player in the global medium & heavy trucks market, generating a 24.2% share of the market's volume.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Spot future trends and developments
- Inform your business decisions
- Add weight to presentations and marketing materials
- Save time carrying out entry-level research
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Medium & Heavy Trucks - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Medium & Heavy Trucks - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide
- Medium & Heavy Trucks - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide
- Medium & Heavy Trucks - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide
- Trucks: Global Industry Guide
- Trucks - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Global: Automotive Industry Guide
- Truck Manufacturing: Global Industry Guide
- Truck Manufacturing - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Medium & Heavy Trucks in China - Industry and Country Analysis