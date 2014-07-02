Fast Market Research recommends "Medium & Heavy Trucks in Asia-Pacific" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- Medium & Heavy Trucks in Asia-Pacific industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Asia-Pacific medium & heavy trucks market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The medium and heavy trucks market includes commercial vehicles (CVs), buses and coaches (BCs), heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) and heavy buses and coaches (HBCs). CVs and BCs weigh 3.51 to 16 tonnes and include pick-ups and vans where they fall into this weight range. HCVs and HBCs weigh over 16 tonnes. The market value is calculated in terms of manufacturer selling price (MSP), and excludes all taxes and levies. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2013 annual average exchange rates.
- The Asia-Pacific medium & heavy trucks market had total revenues of $99.1bn in 2013, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% between 2009 and 2013.
- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 6.2% between 2009 and 2013, to reach a total of 2.0 million units in 2013.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 8.8% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $150.8bn by the end of 2018.
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the medium & heavy trucks market in Asia-Pacific
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the medium & heavy trucks market in Asia-Pacific
Leading company profiles reveal details of key medium & heavy trucks market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Asia-Pacific medium & heavy trucks market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Asia-Pacific economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Asia-Pacific medium & heavy trucks market by value in 2013?
What will be the size of the Asia-Pacific medium & heavy trucks market in 2018?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Asia-Pacific medium & heavy trucks market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
