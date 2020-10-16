Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- The Global Medium Power Transformers Market Research Report provides an industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). It provides an in-depth study of the Medium Power Transformers market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market size and share, regional and country-level analysis of the Medium Power Transformers market. The segmental analysis focuses on forecast by Type, Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2020-2030.



The global medium power transformers market was worth $77.37 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.28% and reach $106.33 billion by 2023.



Top Key Players in the Global Medium Power Transformers Market: Siemens AG, ABB Group, General Electric Company, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation PLC, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Jinpan International USA Ltd.



The medium power transformers market consists of sales of medium power transformers. Medium power transformers are used in lowering voltages to the level required and are eligible for voltage regulations. These types of transformers are mostly used in the manufacturing and construction industries. Medium power transformers manufacturing establishments manufacture power transformers with ratings of 501 MVA to 800 MVA. The medium power transformers market is segmented into single-phase and three-phase.



The medium power transformers market covered in this report is segmented by end-user into residential, commercial, industrial.



Volatility in prices of several raw materials such as steel and copper restrained the market for medium power transformers in the historic period. Steel and copper are predominantly used in the manufacture of transformers. Increased tariffs on raw materials such as steel and copper, increased the volatility of prices, thereby limiting the growth of the market for medium power transformers. For instance, in 2018, the USA imposed 25% and 10% tariffs on the import of steel and aluminum respectively.



The transformer manufacturing market is moving towards the evolution of independent and self-regulating smart transformers. Smart transformers are programmed to constantly regulate voltage and maintain contact with the stakeholders and provide information and feedback on the power supply. They provide the exact amount of power that is needed and respond to fluctuations through a process known as voltage optimization. They significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and power consumption as they supply electrical equipment with the ideal amount of power. For instance, in 2018, the US Department of Energy (DOE) invested $7.5 million to support research and development of smart transformers for grid resiliency. Companies should consider investing in technologies to produce smart transformers for commercial establishments.



Favorable government policies to increase electrification contributed to the growth of the market in the historic period. Countries around the world are implementing several initiatives to increase electrification across the countries. For example, in 2017, the government of India launched the Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana to achieve 100% electrification in the country. In 2019, the Indian government launched the One Nation One Grid, an initiative aimed at offering affordable power to all the states. These initiatives increased the market for medium power transformers in the historic period.



In June 2019, Pioneer Transformers L.P., a manufacturer of energy-efficient liquid-filled transformer, acquired Power Partners, LLC from OpenGate Capital for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition helps Pioneer transformers diversify its customer base and complements its product profile. Power Partners manufactures pole-mount and pad-mount power transformers.



Regional Analysis for Market:



For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Medium Power Transformers market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



Table of Contents:



Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the Medium Power Transformers market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the Medium Power Transformers market based on production and revenue.



Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets to which the research study relates. Prices and key players in addition to production and consumption in each regional market are discussed.



Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the Medium Power Transformers market.



Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the Medium Power Transformers market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.



Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approach used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



