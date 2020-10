Medium Voltage Fuse Market to Reach US$ 1,708.9 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2020 -- As per a new market research report published by Transparency Market Research titled "Medium Voltage Fuse Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2016 – 2026," the global medium voltage fuse market is expected to reach US$ 1,708.9 Mn by 2026. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.



In terms of geography, the global medium voltage fuse market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. North America is anticipated to hold a significant share of the total medium voltage fuse market. This is primarily due to the presence of key industry players and relatively faster adoption, hence the higher market share as compared to other regions. Higher incorporation of medium voltage fuses from transformers and motor starters/motor circuits application areas (as these fuses help them to maintain reliability and safety during transmission) is expected to add to the region's market share. The region is also helped by the presence of a large automobile and power sector. The U.S. is anticipated to be the largest contributor to the region's revenue over the forecast period.



In 2016, based on type, majority revenue share in the global medium voltage fuse market was held by current limiting fuses segment. As compared to current limiting fuses, expulsion fuses are expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.



Based on product type, R-Rated fuses are expected to hold a major share of the market while E-Rated fuses are anticipated to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. Increasing usage of general purpose fuses is expected to contribute to the growth of the market.



Based on application, the transformers segment is expected to maintain its dominance as it gains market share year on year. Growing demand for fuses in transformers arising from large scale decentralization of power grids in many regions across the globe is primarily driving the growth of the transformers segment. The transformers segment is projected to be followed by the motor starters/motor circuits segment in terms of market share. This is due to the low maintenance cost associated with them. Feeder circuits/ feeders segment is expected to showcase rapid growth compared to other segments. This is due to the increasing installation of fuses and feeders to support them.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to show tremendous growth rate while capturing considerable percentage of the global medium voltage fuse market. The region's market is expected to be primarily driven by growth of the power sector, growing urbanization, and improving awareness about the technology. Investments made in infrastructure in countries such as Japan, China, and India are also expected to add to the growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, the region accounts for large number of IT & telecom enterprises, which are expected to drive the market growth. Additionally, the modern economies of Southeast Asia are expected to drive the growth of the medium voltage fuse market in the region. China is expected to hold the major share of the market based on revenue while India is expected to emerge as the fastest growing economy in the region.



Major players in the medium voltage fuse market include ABB Ltd., Littelfuse, Inc., Bel Fuse, Inc., DF Electric, Eaton Corporation, SIBA GmbH, Fuseco Inc., General Electric, IPD Group Limited, Mersen S.A, Mitsubishi Electric, Fusetek, Pennsylvania Breaker, LLC and Powell Industries Inc. Other prominent players include Schneider Electric SA, Toshiba Corporation, Denco Fuses, DriescherEisleben, and LSIS Inc.



The global medium voltage fuse market is segmented as below



Global Medium Voltage Fuse Market, by Type



Current Limiting Fuses

Expulsion Fuses

Global Medium Voltage Fuse Market, by Product Type



Type H (high surge)

Type K (fast-acting)

Type T (slow-acting)

Type R: Backup current limiting fuse for motors

Type E: General Purpose current limiting fuse

Overhead Current Limiting Back-up fuse

Overhead Current Limiting Full-range fuse

Oil Submersed Current Limiting Back-up fuse

Oil Submersed Current Limiting Full Range fuse

Others

Global Medium Voltage Fuse Market, by Application



Transformers

Power Transformers

Potential Transformers

Distribution/Service Transformers

Motor Starters/Motor Circuits

Feeder Circuits/ Feeders

Switchgear

Capacitors

Other

Global Medium Voltage Fuse Market, by Geography



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest Of North America

Europe

The U.K

Germany

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



