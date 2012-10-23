Mediware Info. Systems (NASDAQ:MEDW) Investor Alert: Lawsuit to Block Buyout Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- An investor in shares of Mediware Info. Systems (NASDAQ:MEDW) filed a lawsuit against directors in effort to block the proposed buyout of Mediware Info. Systems at $22.00 per NASDAQ:MEDW.



Investors who purchased shares of the Mediware Info. Systems (NASDAQ:MEDW) prior to September 12, 2012, and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:MEDW shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ:MEDW investors arising out of the attempt to sell the company too cheaply via an unfair process.



On September 12, 2012, Mediware Info. Systems (NASDAQ:MEDW) announced it has entered into a merger agreement to be acquired by private equity investment firm Thoma Bravo, LLC in a transaction valued at approximately $195 million. Under the terms of the agreement, pending shareholder approval, Mediware Info. Systems shareholders will receive $22.00 in cash for each share of NASDAQ:MEDW common stock.



However, the plaintiff alleges that the $22offer is unfair to NASDAQ:MEDW stockholders and undervalues the compant. Indeed, Mediware Info. Systems’ financial performance improved over the most recent years. It reported that its Total Revenue rose from $40.69 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2009 to $64.60 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012 and that its Net Income over the respective time period increased from $1.57 million to $7.54 million. Shares of Mediware Info. Systems (NASDAQ:MEDW) grew at an exceptional growth rate. Its shares grew from as low as $4.00 in April 2009 to $15.44 per share in March 2012.



Those who are current investors in Mediware Info. Systems (NASDAQ:MEDW) and purchased their Mediware Info. Systems shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com