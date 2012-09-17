Mediware Info. Systems (NASDAQ:MEDW) Investor Alert: Takeover Under Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Mediware Info. Systems (NASDAQ:MEDW) shares was announced concerning whether the offer by Thoma Bravo, LLC to acquire Mediware Info. Systems for $22.00 per NASDAQ:MEDW share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in NASDAQ:MEDW shares.



Investors who purchased shares of the Mediware Info. Systems (NASDAQ:MEDW) prior to September 12, 2012, and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:MEDW shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Mediware Info. Systems breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ:MEDW investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On September 12, 2012, Mediware Info. Systems (NASDAQ:MEDW) announced it has entered into a merger agreement to be acquired by private equity investment firm Thoma Bravo, LLC in a transaction valued at approximately $195 million. Under the terms of the agreement, pending shareholder approval, Mediware Info. Systems shareholders will receive $22.00 in cash for each share of NASDAQ:MEDW common stock.



Following the takeover announcement shares of Mediware Info. Systems (NASDAQ:MEDW) jumped from $15.725 per share on Tuesday 11, 2012 to $21.87 per share on Wednesday, September 12, 2012.



However, Mediware Info. Systems’ financial performance improved over the most recent years. It reported that its Total Revenue rose from $40.69 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2009 to $64.60 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012 and that its Net Income over the respective time period increased from $1.57 million to $7.54 million. Shares of Mediware Info. Systems (NASDAQ:MEDW) grew at an exceptional growth rate. Its shares grew from as low as $4.00 in April 2009 to $15.44 per share in March 2012.



Therefore, the investigation a law firm concerns whether the proposed transaction is unfair to NASDAQ:MEDW stockholders. Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the Mediware Info. Systems Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com