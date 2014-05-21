Medler Law Firm Launches New Website to Improve Their Brands Presence on the Internet

St Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Personal injuries can be devastating, and while their physical effects can last as little as a week in the best case scenario, their economic consequences can be felt much more deeply and stretch on for years, even from a relatively minor injury. As a result, those suffering loss seek compensation, and increasingly people do so through the internet. Medler Law Firm is a St Louis Law Firm with an outstanding record in personal injury cases, and they are setting out to make sure people can find them with a new branded website, MedlerLawFirm.com.



The site has been built and optimized in order to maximize visibility is search results. The site will provide excellent content, resources and occasional editorials in order to help local residents understand the personal injury compensation process.



Medler Law Firm, founded by Tammy and John Medler, has established an outstanding reputation for pursuing justice on behalf of victims of injuries from minor to catastrophic, offering experienced representation which has resulted in a plethora of testimonials from satisfied clients.



A spokesperson for Medler Law Firm explained, “We have created our new web presence because we want the people of St. Louis to find us as easily as possible, so they need look no further for representation when in the already traumatic position of dealing with the effects of personal injury. We fight to ensure that individuals can claim every penny owed to them not just in time missed due to the injury, but loss of potential earnings, costs of prescriptions and ongoing medical care, psychological trauma and more. We even offer a free case evaluation so individuals know what to expect from us should they decide to move forward.”



About Medler Law Firm

The Medler Law Firm, LLC was founded by John and Tammy Medler. Together, they have more than 50 years of experience as attorneys dedicated to handling complex and intricate litigation cases. With extensive courtroom and negotiating skills, they present a formidable legal team working on behalf of clients who have suffered any kind of personal injury. For more information please visit: http://www.medlerlawfirm.com/