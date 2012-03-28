Medley Material Handling Partners With Equip-Soft and Microsoft Dynamics NAV

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2012 -- Leading material handling business which includes major distributor of Yale and JCB products, Medley Material Handling, supplies massive amounts of equipment focusing on serving the needs of Oklahoma, New Mexico, West Texas, Arizona and surrounding areas. Originally a humble family business started in 1941, it now has eight offices throughout the United States. With such major growth it needed to reconsider what type of business software would sustain the business.



“Making an ERP decision is not easy in this economy. However our business has been around for over seventy years and we plan to be around for a lot longer. We believe business software is essential to harness for business that want to grow. Microsoft Dynamics NAV has incredible scalability and we want to ensure that we are on a solid and growing platform. Equip-Soft has built out the functionality that equipment distributors need so we see them as the right partner to work with. Our goal is to consolidate all our stand-alone applications like MTA and Filemaker and get all our business into one transparent system” comments Mark Medley, President of Medley Material Handling.



“Ultimately Medley’s profit will be affected because of better management of inventory, even their technician vans will have full transparency. Their business will also be positively impacted because they will be able to track credit across their multiple locations. Medley Material Handling is exactly the type of business we love to partner with. They have a vision based on growth and that’s what we are very good at helping businesses do” states CEO, David Pilz, of IndustryBuilt Software, parent company of Equip-Soft.



Equip-Soft is an equipment management system focused on the unique needs of equipment dealers. By combining the specific enhancements that Equip-Soft provides to the Microsoft Dynamics stack of technologies, we are able to help increase dealer operational efficiencies. Whether to increase margins from Part sales or to have full reporting on dead stock, our Equipment Management System helps Equipment Dealers with profitability.