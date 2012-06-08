Medline Industries, Inc Company Profile & SWOT Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2012 -- Medline Industries Company Profile & SWOT Report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about Medline Industries, Inc.



Medline Industries Company Profile & SWOT Report report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. ICD Research strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Medline Industries, Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, prospects, key employees, locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons to Buy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Medline Industries, Inc."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors’ businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Medline Industries, Inc. (Medline) is one of the leading manufacturers and distributors of healthcare products in the US. The key products offered by the company include medical products, medical-surgical products, durable medical equipment and exam gloves and garments. The company provides over 125,000 medical products to hospitals, extended care facilities, surgery centers, physician offices, home care dealers and agencies and other markets. It also offers a wide range of consulting and management services such as supply chain and logistics, business tools, utilization and standardization and on-staff clinicians. The company operates over 50 global manufacturing and distribution sites. Medline is headquartered in Mundelein, Illinois, the US.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/64888/medline-industries-inc-medical-equipment-company-profile-swot-report.html