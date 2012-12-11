Medooc - a Differentiator in the Search Engine Market

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- Amongst the many-many search engines being launched regularly like the trends in the apparel industry, Medooc – a medical search engine, sure stands out.



The insecurity and the fear buried deep down in our hearts about whether to trust the tips, suggestions and medical facts mentioned in the various internet resources can finally subside. Medooc is the one platform where we can believe all the mentioned medical data to be true and accurate.



What gives Medooc the edge is that the medical information it contains is regularly evaluated, verified and approved by Doctors, Physicists and medical professionals on day to day basis.



Medooc – medical library, medical research and healthcare information platform, brings with it a great deal of flexibility and assurance to the user. One must not worry about being spammed by irrelevant links popping up or by getting inaccurate results or false information about medical sciences.



The search results in Medooc are not influenced by their traffic count or ranking, they are based on the content the websites contain. The important medical information and worthy data is collected from the big search engines and curated for better search result quality.



You can also perform a very specific search using personalized criteria suiting your needs. For instance, you can categorize or sort your results specific to the doctor’s name or any medical field or medicine types or author, date or month specific.



Medooc medical search engine is sure to bring around better health awareness to the public.



To try it out now, visit: http://medooc.com/



