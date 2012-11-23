Medora Center Cosmetic Surgery Services Under Dr Zubin Medora

Central Region, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- Medora center for Medicine and Surgery is a locally registered clinic under the Ministry of Health in Singapore. This clinic has both surgical and medical specialization and is run by a team of committed doctors all who are fully qualified and registered to practice with relevant associations like Dr. Zubin Medora.



About Dr. Zubin Medora



He is the Medical director and the primary care doctor of Medora center for medicine and surgery. Dr. Zubin Medora has an undergraduate training in medicine, a postgraduate surgical qualification and both working experience and training in cosmetic surgery.



The clinic has qualified medical doctor all of whom are registered to practice with the Singapore medical council. The doctors are having specializations in different fields ranging from aesthetic procedures such as cosmetic surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery , EENT surgery, hair restoration, face lift, breast reduction to other related service.



Most of the surgical procedures performed in the Medora center for medicine and surgery are cosmetic surgical operations. These operations are mainly noninvasive or minimally invasive and invasive. Such procedures are done by specialized medical personnel and the patients can always be guaranteed of appropriate results.



Some of the non invasive cosmetic operations commonly performed in Medora center include Multiplex (MPX). This is a procedure done patients for the management and treatment of wrinkles, pigmentation and stretch marks. With this procedure results are achieved through stimulation of collagen remodeling and growth normally at the deep and the superficial levels of the human skin thickness. It normally involves the use of two laser beams one targeting the deep collagen while the second laser beam targeting the uppermost skin layers.



It is clear that stretch marks are a representation of damaged skin layers in Multiplex procedure they are treated more aggressively than the neck and face. This procedure is normally aimed at stimulating of the deep collagen and the removal of damaged skin by use of laser beams. This allows for regeneration of new and more firm normal skin. Therefore patients and individuals need to get a taste of a firm skin can try the affirm multiplex treatment done by Dr. Zubin Medora.



About Medora Center

Medora center is a locally registered medical center, run by qualified doctors all registered by relevant authorities and with a strong belief in a team effort to offer the best medical care for patients. For further information contact; http://www.cosmeticsurgeon.sg/index.htm



MEDIA CONTACT:

Dr Zubin Firdos Medora

Medical Director and Primary Care Doctor

Medora Centre for Medicine and Surgery

#03-08 Camden Medical Centre, One Orchard Boulevard,

Singapore 248649

Phone: 6836 6035

E-mail: enquiries@cosmeticsurgeon.sg

Website: http://www.cosmeticsurgeon.sg