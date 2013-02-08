Medora Center Cosmetic Surgical Serving Singapore

SIngapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Advances in technological application in medical practice and daily surgical procedures in todays society have seen cosmetic surgery develop to a day to day medical procedure in most practices. This medical practice has recently received much support and embracement from many modern medical centers and also development of specialized centers in the field. Medora center is one of the pioneer centers with great and credible specialization in the cosmetic field.



Medora center has a great team of qualified and well able doctors committed to ensuring that their patients get the best out of their cosmetic surgical procedures. This team is under the leadership of Dr. Zubin Medora who is currently the medical director and the primary care doctor. Dr Medora had a long service in cosmetic surgery before entering the private practice. The surgical team comprises of interdisciplinary personalities offering comprehensive and desirable medical experience.



The Medora Centre medical team is uniquely staffed and supported by specialists and non- specialist medical practitioners with the purpose of providing safe and excellent medical services in the field of Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery. The surgical procedures are done with uttermost care and specialization by the multidisciplinary team ensuring the best results to the patients.



Medora center for surgery and medicine is known for its unique specialization in, 15minute Asian face lifts which are normally done using the Affirm multiplex system. It is worth noting that Medora center is the first and the only center in Singapore undertaking this procedure. Other services that are key specialization performed by Dr Medora and his team of surgically practitioners is the scar-less breast reduction, hair restoration which is an invasive treatment and transplant surgery.



Medora center for medicine and surgery also has a wide range of services that patients can benefit from, all of which are offered by very qualified medical personnel and surgeons like Dr Medora. Such services include Primary Care & General Medicine, Cosmetic Surgery, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Hand & Reconstructive Microsurgery, Vascular & General Surgery, Ophthalmology & Oculoplastic Surgery, Ear, Nose & Throat Surgery



About Medora Center

Medora center is a locally registered medical center, run by qualified doctors all registered by relevant authorities and with a strong belief in a team effort to offer the best medical care for patients For further information contact: http://www.cosmeticsurgeon.sg



Contact:



Dr Zubin Medora

Medical Director and Primary Care Doctor

Medora Centre for Medicine and Surgery

#03-08 Camden Medical Centre, One Orchard Boulevard, Singapore 248649

Tel: +65 6836 6035

E-mail: enquiries@cosmeticsurgeon.sg

Website: http://cosmeticsurgeon.sg