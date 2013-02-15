Medora Centre Appoints Dr Zubin Medora as Director

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Medora Medical Centre appoints Dr Zubin Medora as their director who is also acting as a primary care doctor. Medora Centre is a local Singapore clinic that offers various cosmetic surgery procedures to their clients, both local and foreigners.



“I finished my undergraduate medical training in University of Bristol and University of London. I also performed my clinical medicine in Guy’s & St Thomas Hospital and exchange scholarship in John Hopkins University”, said Dr Medora.



While he was in a postgraduate and surgical medical training, he finished the 3 years of Basic Surgical Training in Singapore. This is under the supervision of the Ministry of Health. He is affiliated to various organizations like Royal Colleges of Surgeons of Edinburgh, Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons in Glasgow and Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh. He took his Masters of Medicine (Surgery) in the University of Singapore.



“I also have vast training and experience in my field of work”, added Dr Zubin Medora. He completed his Fellowship in Cosmetic Surgery in UK around 2004 to 2005. Fellowship examination in cosmetic surgery by the Australasian College of Cosmetic Surgery was also obtained after that.



Zubin Medora is also active in some non medical related activities like outreach program. Bandung Outreach Program and Singapore Children’s Society are the 2 most prominent organizations the he is working. He also served in the organizations like Lions Club Singapore and Overseas Medical Graduate Association.



For more information about Dr Zubin Medora, visit his site www.zubinmedora.com



