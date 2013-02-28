Medora Centre: Home of Cosmetic Surgery in Singapore That Provides Numerous Services

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- A cosmetic surgeon specialist, Dr Zubin Medora , has been practicing his clinical expertise in an exclusive medical facility in Singapore. At present, he is functioning as the Medical Director and Primary Care Doctor of Medora Centre, a legally recognized medical facility certified by the Ministry of Health in Singapore. In addition, Dr Zubin Medora has an unquestionable length of clinical experience in physical enhancement. He has as well obtained an undergraduate education in medicine and surgery. Furthermore, he is affiliated with medical associations related to cosmetic surgical procedures, both locally and regionally.



In this present time, cosmetic surgery has raised its popularity across the globe. It has become one of the highly-praised procedures in the medical field. Its importance is reflected by the need by many patients to improve their physical appearance which affects their well being. The said medical procedure has already become an ordinary method of physical enhancement around the world especially in Singapore.



In the past, cosmetic surgical operations were improperly seen as simply for beautification purposes to enhance one’s physical appearance and not as a way of enriching one’s health. This idea still results to disapproving impression causing a lot of people to be hesitant to submit themselves to such medical procedure. To give a new view of cosmetic surgery, it is a procedure favorably proposed for individuals with manifestations of old age such as wrinkled and sagging skin.



Cosmetic surgery can also be done to persons who desire to bring back their physical image and to build up their self-confidence. Definitely, only competent and highly experienced cosmetic surgeons are the ones to be trusted for this medical practice. Medora Centre, which is managed by Dr Zubin Medora , assures the public that they have the best and highly skilled medical practitioners who can provide patients with total cosmetic health satisfaction.



An elevated level of care and attention should be the backbone of cosmetic surgeries so as to provide contentment to patients and prevent them from having complications. Eye surgery, facelifts, hair removal and transplant are just few of the most availed cosmetic surgical procedure among majority of people. The aforementioned procedures may be categorized as invasive, noninvasive or minimally invasive. This medical service is guaranteed very safe; hence people are encouraged to take advantage of this medical operation.



About Medora Centre

A locally certified healthcare facility, Medora Centre is composed of highly-skilled physicians accredited by legal authorities in Singapore. Its principle focuses on team effort in providing the finest medical services to its patients.



To know more about Medora Centre, visit www.cosmeticsurgeon.sg



MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:

Dr Zubin Medora

Medical Director and Primary Care Doctor

Medora Centre for Medicine and Surgery

Phone: 6836 6035

Business Mailing Address:

#03-08 Camden Medical Centre, One Orchard Boulevard, Singapore 248649

E-mail: enquiries@cosmeticsurgeon.sg

Website: www.cosmeticsurgeon.sg