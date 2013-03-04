Medora Centre in Singapore: Cosmetic Plastic Surgery Center

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Dr Zubin Medora is presently the Primary care physician and Medical Director of the Medora Centre in Singapore. Totally authorized community healthcare center licensed by the ministry of health.



The physician has excellent and extremely reputable expertise in the health-related field with an additional expertise in cosmetic plastic surgery. With an undergraduate from the University of Bristol, along with Guy's and St. Thomas medical centers located in London, England the doctor is an expert in his field of study. Dr Zubin Medora is an incredibly experienced medical professional with many years of health-related and aesthetic practical experience.



Plastic surgical procedures are really a professional medical area of expertise focused on the correction or repair and performance of individual’s functions. Although aesthetic or cosmetic surgical treatments is the best-known form of cosmetic surgery, most plastic surgery that are not cosmetic surgical treatment consists of various types of reconstructive surgical procedures, hand surgical procedures, and microsurgery surgeries.



Plastic surgical procedures have consisted of two division, cosmetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic cosmetic surgery. Cosmetic plastic surgery is worried with enhancing the aesthetic look of the individual, Reconstructive plastic surgical procedures is concerned with enhancing perform; nevertheless, this may also include attempting to help to improve normal physical appearance, but that is certainly not its major functionality.



The clinic does many of the non-invasive surgical procedures such as:



- hair implant

- face lifts

- Happy Thread lifts

- APTOS Thread lifts

- eye lid surgical procedures

- abdominal tucks



About The Medora Medical Center

The medical center professional medical staff including Dr Zubin Medora, Medical Director and Primary Care doctor, Dr. R Sundarason, plastic surgeon, Dr. Gerard Chuah, Ophthalmology surgeon and Dr. Jon Lee, specializing in hand, wrist and microsurgical reconstruction completes the staff of doctors that create a healthy and balanced experience, plus qualifications for the top medical attention for their clientele.



