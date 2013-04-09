Medora Medical Center Brings in Affirm Multiplex Procedure from the US

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- The management of age-related manifestations like stretch marks, wrinkles, and skin pigmentation has been a difficult endeavor in the medical field for many years already. The reason behind this is that, normal medical procedures have not brought solutions for the management of aging.



After many years of study, the Affirm Multiplex was created and it has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The procedure has brought happiness to the public since it effectively manages wrinkles, stretch marks, pigmentation (that includes melasma), and other signs of aging. At present times, Affirm Multiplex is the most developed and most effective procedure in managing age-related manifestations. It is utilized in a lot of nations around the globe. In Singapore, Medora Medical Center for medicine and surgery offers Affirm Multiplex under the leadership of Dr Zubin Medora.



“Medora Medical Center is locally and duly registered under Singapore’s Ministry of Health to perform medical procedures”, said Dr Medora. The said healthcare facility is known for performing cosmetic operations; however, it also provides medical care services as per its registration. Moreover, it is run by a medical team of doctors who are certified as rightful medical practitioners under the Ministry of Health and local medical organizations. Specifically, the team’s doctors have different backgrounds of clinical discipline but they complement each other in giving the public the best services with high quality medical outcomes.



For you to have a remarkable experience with Affirm Multiplex Procedure, you can visit Medora Medical Center for medicine and surgery. This medical institution is headed by Dr Medora who is specifically the facility’s medical director and primary care doctor. He is an outstanding and well-experienced cosmetic surgeon so patients are guaranteed to receive the best and individualized medical procedures.



In addition, Affirm Multiplex guarantees amazing outcomes to which the skin is totally rejuvenated resulting to a vibrant and youthful appearance. The procedure may be done wherever the patient desires, either on the face and/or on the body. It also guarantees that after the procedure, patients can immediately go back to their normal daily activities without having any complications. Furthermore, women who have stretch marks secondary to pregnancy may submit themselves for an Affirm Multiplex Procedure after they have recuperated fully from giving birth. The recovery period for Affirm Multiplex would just take a few days.



