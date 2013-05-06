Medora Medical Centre: A Local Singapore Clinic Now Offers Affirm Multiplex Technology

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Medora Medical Center is a local and exclusive healthcare facility that specializes in cosmetic surgical procedures. The facility’s Medical Director and Primary Care Doctor is Dr Zubin Medora who is a highly qualified and well trained medical practitioner with years of experience in cosmetic surgery. He has obtained an undergraduate medical education, postgraduate surgical training with specialization in cosmetic surgery. He is registered to practice his profession as a doctor in Singapore.



Background of Medora Medical Center



“This medical facility is legally registered under the Ministry of Health in Singapore. It does not only offer cosmetic surgical procedures as its specialization, the center also provides medical care operations as per its registration”, added Dr Zubin Medora. Moreover, a group of dependable and skilled doctors who are registered by the Ministry of Health and local medical organizations run the healthcare facility. The clinical team is composed of doctors with multi-disciplinary background in giving their patients the best medical care that they could experience. The aesthetic specializations of the medical team include cosmetic surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, hair restoration, EENT surgery; face lift, and breast reduction.



Procedures done as outpatient cases specifically those considered as minor and simple are the highly common surgical operations done in medical centers. People do not have to be hesitant in taking these procedures because these have been proven to be very safe and successful in giving patients the physical improvement that they wanted together with having increased holistic health functionality. This idea has been seconded by beauticians and psychologists that one’s physical appearance and outlook have an effect to one’s personality, social acceptability, and self-confidence. Hence, if you let yourself undergo a particular medical procedure that you desire, then you will have better functional role in enhancing your health and lifestyle.



