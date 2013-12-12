MedPharm Leads Relief Efforts in the Philippines with Low-Priced Pharmaceuticals

New Orleans, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Following the devastation of Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines, MedPharm, a leading generic pharmaceutical company supplying more than 1,000 U.S.-made, FDA-approved generic pharmaceuticals to government and non-government organizations, was tapped to help in the relief efforts. Supplying the much needed antibiotic Doxycycline 100mg for less than one cent per dose, and World Health Organization formula Oral Rehydaration salts for five cents including delivery to the Philippines, MedPharm is instrumental in providing adequate healthcare to the people who need it most.



By providing generic pharmaceuticals at substantially reduced prices, MedPharm is able to meet its mission of helping people in areas of conflict or natural disaster, such as Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines among many other regions worldwide. MedPharm provides these high-quality, low-cost generic pharmaceuticals and health care products to government agencies, non-government relief and development organizations, PVOs and NGOs, the United Nations and other international organizations as well as to Ministries of Health in the Americas, Africa , the Middle East and the Far East.



NGOPharmacy (A division of MedPharm) provides a full range of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic equipment and water treatment systems to NGOs and UN organizations operating in the Philippines. It also procures and supplies over 300 generic drugs from leading European manufacturers, including all the drugs listed on the World Health Organization’s Essential Drugs List.



About MedPharm

MedPharm LLC is a generic pharmaceutical company registered and incorporated under U.S. laws. MedPharm supplies more than 1,000 US-made, FDA-approved generic pharmaceuticals. MedPharm’s pharmaceutical consolidation facility is located in Washington DC. MedPharm provides a full range of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic equipment and water treatment systems to NGOs and UN organizations operating in areas of conflict and in post-war relief and reconstruction activities such as those in Afghanistan, Palestine, Philippines and Iraq. For more detail please visit, http://www.medpharm.net/.