Medrano & Associates Adds Process Serving to Their Investigative Services

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- The police are always stretched thin, and the unfortunate reality is that they cannot give every case the attention it deserves. For many this means going without justice. Equally, there are many matters not illegal but immoral, and many more that require hard evidence before they can be acted upon. In all these cases private investigators Mike Medrano of Medrano & Associates can help. They are so committed to serving justice that they now offer process serving and court serving on behalf of their clients. The addition of these services makes them the leading name in San Diego Process Serving & Investigative Services overnight.



The company provides all forms of private investigations. These include surveillance, from infidelity to business and fraud, as well as investigation into matters corporate, financial, criminal and divorce. They also offer background checks for potential employees, investigation of theft at home or at the workplace, as well as legal support and even personal protection.



In addition to this, they now include court service and process serving in their suite of services, allowing individuals that have actionable evidence to begin legal proceedings serving the individuals in question with legal notices.



A spokesperson for Medrano & Associates explained, “We offer a free confidential consultation to anyone interested in considering private investigation services. We are capable of acting discreetly and professionally to help individuals get the answers they seek, and now we can help them take action too. Identifying injustice isn’t enough- people have to do something about it, and with our process serving and court serving abilities they can do just that, finding all the help they need under one roof. Now, our clients can go from suspicion to conviction through one seamless process, and we are there for them every step of the way.”



About Medrano & Associates

Owned by a former Police Officer, Mike Medrano, Medrano & Associates has been conducting investigations and process serving since 1990, and has extensive training and experience in Investigations, Interviewing, Missing Persons, Surveillance, Process Serving, Mobile Photocopy, Messenger Services and Court Filing Services to ensure that whatever their clients’ needs, they are able to fulfill them. Fully licensed, bonded and insured, they aim to provide the highest quality of service at an affordable cost. For more information please visit: http://medranopi.com/