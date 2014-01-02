Medspray XMEMS BV Product Analysis and Market Research Report 2013 Update

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Medspray XMEMS BV (Medspray) is a spray nozzles manufacturer. The company develops and manufactures spray nozzles for near mono-disperse aerosol devices, which are based on proprietary technology. It provides real improvements in aerosol performance and patient compliance. Medsprays product includes four inhalation devices for different pharma customers. The company utilizes micro and nano technology processes to manufacture the spray nozzles, which supports to make small atomizers using lithography based, micro machined nozzle membranes and wafer scale. It concentrates on manufacturing devices which ensure organized local or systemic delivery of drugs.



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This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Medspray XMEMS BV portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.



Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.



This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas team of industry experts.



Scope



- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.

- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.

- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.

- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.

- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.

- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.



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Reasons to Buy



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.

- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.

- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying market players with the most innovative pipeline.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

- Develop competition strategies by identifying the status and likely launch of your competitors pipeline products through review of the clinical trials, stage and phase of development, etc.

- Which are the next high-value products that your competitor would add in its portfolio? identify, understand and capitalize.



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