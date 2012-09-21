Medtronic, Inc. (MDT) - Product Pipeline Analysis - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Medtronic, Inc. (MDT) - Product Pipeline Analysis" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- Medtronic, Inc. (Medtronic) is a medical technology company. It carries out the development, manufacture and marketing of a wide range of medical devices, therapies and services used in the treatment of chronic conditions such as heart disease, spinal conditions, neurological disorders, vascular disease and diabetes. Its major divisions include Cardiac Rhythm Disease Management (CRDM), CardioVascular, Spinal, Neuromodulation, Diabetes, and Surgical Technologies. The company serves physicians, patients and clinicians across the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Medtronic is headquartered in Minnesota, the US.
The company focuses on rapid and cost-effective delivery of quality products to a diverse group of customers. Medtronic envisages building its position in the marketplace through new product launches, network expansion, internal development, in-licensing of technology and products, acquisitions and strategic alliances.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Medtronic, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
