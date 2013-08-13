Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE:MDT) Investor Alert; Deadline in Lawsuit on August 26, 2013 Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- A deadline is coming up on August 26, 2013 in the lawsuit filed for investors of Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE:MDT) over alleged securities laws violations.



Investors with a substantial investment in Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE:MDT) shares between December 8, 2010 and August 3, 2011, should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on August 26, 2013, and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE:MDT) between December 8, 2010 and August 3, 2011, that Medtronic, Inc. and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



Medtronic 's INFUSE(R) Bone Graft product, which was approved by the FDA for use in some fusion surgeries in the lower back as well as for some oral and dental uses, became an integral part of Medtronic's Spinal unit after its introduction in 2002, contributing tremendously to the division's growth.



The plaintiff alleges that complaint alleges that between December 8, 2010 and August 3, 2011defendants allegedly issued false and misleading statements to the investing public regarding the use of the Infuse Bone Graft product for reduction of pain and complications associated with treating degenerative disc disease.



The plaintiff says that as a result of defendants' allegedly false statements, Medtronic's stock traded at artificially inflated prices between December 8, 2010 and August 3, 2011, reaching a high of $43.20 per share on May 18, 2011.



On June 23, 2011, Medtronic, Inc. disclosed that it had received an inquiry from the U.S. Senate requesting information related to the Infuse Bone Graft product. On June 28, 2011, The Spine Journal published an article about the Infuse product. On August 3, 2011, Medtronic, Inc. announced it would publicly release Infuse Bone Graft data for Yale University researchers to conduct a review.



NYSE:MDT shares declined from over $43 in May 2011 to $30.41 per share on August 10, 2011.



Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all purchasers of Medtronic common stock between December 8, 2010 and August 3, 2011.



Those who purchased shares of Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE:MDT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com