Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE:MDT) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who purchased shares of Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE:MDT) between December 2010 and June 2011, was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by Medtronic and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE:MDT) between December 2010 and June 2011 have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE:MDT) concerning whether a series of statements by Medtronic, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Medtronic, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $16.18 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on April 27, 2012 to $16.59 billion for the 53 weeks period that ended on April 26, 2013. However its Net Income over those respective time periods declined from over $3.61 billion to over $3.46 billion.



Shares of Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE:MDT) grew from $31.29 per share in August 2011 to as high as $53.78 per share on June 17, 2013.



On June 21, 2103, NYSE:MDT shares closed at $52.49 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE:MDT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com