Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE:MDT) Long Term Investor Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing by Certain Directors

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE:MDT) was announced over potential securities laws violations by certain officers and directors at Medtronic, Inc. in connection with potentially false and misleading statements.



Investors who are current long term stockholders of Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE:MDT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE:MDT) concerning whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws.



Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain statements concerning Medtronic’s business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made and whether certain officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties to Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE:MDT) stockholders.



Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE:MDT) reported that its Total Revenue rose from $13.51billion for a 52 weeks period ending on April 25, 2008 to $15.93billion for a 52weeks period ending on April 29, 2011 and its Net Income increased over the same time frames from $2.13billion to $3.09billion.



Shares of Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE:MDT) rose from as low as $24.92 in March ’09 to over $45 in April 2010, but have despite increasing financial results since then not been able to increase above $46. In fact, NYSE:MDT shares closed on March 2, 2012 at $37.91 per share.



