Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- Meeghan Henry has announced that she plans to join a new girl group that plans to take the musical world by storm. The group, called Girl Radical, will be formed by former NSync girl member JC Chasez, and Jimmy Harry - an award winning Golden Globe songwriter and producer. Meeghan announced that in addition to joining the group, she will unfortunately, be leaving her solo career behind and focusing on taking her career to the next level with the girl group.



Since Henry was born in Jakarta, Indonesia, she has spent her whole life focused on music. While she has appeared in several high-profile TV national commercials, such as McDonalds, K-Mart, HSBC and a whole host of other commercials, she has always dedicated her life and career to showcasing her voice talent. Her first song, "When I'm 18" was released in 2010 and had tremendous success across America and Europe. While When I'm 18 was her first ever single, she managed to be nominated for the Best Music Video in 2011 at the Hollywood Music Media Awards. In addition, she has been voted for the Breakthrough Artist Of The Year in 2010 by the New Music Weekly Awards, and she also managed to win the Best Newcomer Female Pop Artist 2010 by the Independent Music Network.



Henry commented on the news with, "I'm so excited for this." She then went onto say, "It's going to be really different working with other girls, but I'm excited for this new experience and working with everyone."



Henry has also stated that she hopes that her current followers and fans alike will continue to support her in her decision to join Girl Radical. As part of the process, she will also be changing her stage name to Meeghan Radical.