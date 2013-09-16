New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- The internet has been buzzing since this weekend when former VH1 Basketball Wives' co-stars, Meeka Claxton and Tami Roman, came face to face for the first time since the shows volatile Reunion which taped in August 2011. During the Samantha Black fashion show, the girls had an impromptu discussion. The first move was made by Tami Roman, who approached Meeka to apologize for her part in their physical exchange. Meeka apparently accepted as she went on to tweet:



"The feud is O-V-E-R...I don't know how at a fashion show in a room full of 100's of people @officialtamiroman and I could have such a deep convo, get so much off our chest, make peace, and hug it out..."



In her latest blog titled "Letting Go", Meeka opens up about whether she accepts the now "infamous" apology and talks candidly about her battle with Grave's Disease. Claxton wrote "...not too many people knew exactly what all I was dealing with...I went through 2 months of radioactive treatment...I needed something to take my mind off of what I was going through..." She goes on to reveal "...they [castmates] made my experience miserable...they were essentially 'breaking my spirit'..."



Claxton shares a very personal side with readers in this post and ultimately answers the most asked question since Roman's apology. Head over to her blog www.MeekaClaxton.com and find out whether or not Meeka accepts the apology and find out what her husband, retired NBA champion, Speedy Claxton who was also on the receiving end of Roman's verbal attacks had to say about Tami's apology.



About Meeka Claxton:

Meeka Claxton is a successful entrepreneur, wife and mother. She along with her husband, retired NBA champion Speedy Claxton, run and operate Claxton INC. Meeka is most known for her appearance on VH1's hit reality show, Basketball Wives Miami Season 3. Meeka has since moved on to focus on business and helping to develop other young business women.