Meet, Chat and Connect with Friends Unlimited on YouPals Network

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- YouPals is a new social networking site which comes with a lot of attractive features and tools for people who want to stay connected with friends and have fun at the same time. Individuals can become members of this site for free. They can invite friends online and meet new people. Members can also invite friends or contacts on YouPals by using their accounts on other social networking accounts or email accounts such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Gmail, Yahoo and many more. Invited friends just have to respond to the links that have been sent to their emails or social networking accounts. The site also offers recommendations and suggestions based on the relevancy of content and members. Members might get recommendations to add friends in their own network or common acquaintances.



YouPals members can also create contents such as photo albums, videos, groups, pages, blogs and many more. The same can be suggested to the contacts, friends or groups. They can also share posts made by their friends by simple hitting the Share button. All in all, the site is going to be an excellent social networking site with lots of unique features in it. Members can chat with their friends or family any time and from anywhere. They can play online games and unwind themselves from pressure at work or school. YouPals is a great place to discover new friends and keep in touch with their old friends.



To become a member with YouPals visit website www.youpals.com



About http://www.youpals.com

You Pals, www.youpals.com is a social networking site where individuals can become members for free. Members can meet new people, make new friends, invite friends, share pictures, chat, play online games and many more.



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You Pals

Email: admin@youpals.com

Website: www.youpals.com