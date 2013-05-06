Meet Disk Drill 2.0 - An Absolutely New Data Recovery App for Mac OS X

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Disk Drill, the premier Mac data recovery app, today announces the release of version 2.0. Disk Drill 2.0 brings Mac users the next generation of data recovery and protection tools, with over 20 new features and improvements.



Disk Drill’s user interface features a new, streamlined look. The universal Recover button makes one-click recovery easy enough for even a novice Mac user. There is no complicated program to learn – just click and the software walks through all the scanning steps.



Also new are two comprehensive methods of lost partition recovery. Universal Partition Search will scan HFS+, FAT and NTFS volumes on a binary level and reconstruct any partitions detected. Scan for Lost HFS+ Partition finds and recovers HFS+ partitions that have been reformatted. In addition, HFS+ Catalog File Rebuild can rebuild the catalogs of HFS+ partitions that won’t mount correctly.



Disk Drill Basic remains free for all users. Disk Drill PRO, Expert and Enterprise users can upgrade at significant discount. Current users should receive an email upgrade offer, or they can visit CleverFiles to request upgrade pricing.



Disk Drill 2.0 sets the standard for Mac data recovery and protection. Data protection includes the ability to save HFS+ metadata, preserve copies of deleted files, and monitor the S.M.A.R.T. status of internal and external drives. While data recovery methods allow users to rescue files from almost any type of storage device, with any type of file system. Over 175 file types are recognized by the binary-level deep scan algorithms.



Disk Drill is the brainchild of CleverFiles, LLC, based in Dallas, Texas. For more information visit CleverFiles online.



About CleverFiles

Established in 2001, CleverFiles is a privately owned software developer, specializing in system software utilities for Mac OS X. The company delivers top-notch solutions having a friendly team of thirty professionals. Copyright (C) 2001-2013 Cleverfiles Software. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.



Website: http://www.cleverfiles.com/