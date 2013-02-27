Meet Feb 28 Deadline and Speed 1099s, 1098s Filing with Ez1099 Software from Halfpricesoft.com

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- New edition of ez1099 software is shipping from halfpricesoft.com to help users prepare, print and efile form 1099 DIV, INT, OID, CAP and other forms on time easily. Based in Louisville, Ky., Halfpricesoft.com has updated ez1099 2012 edition to include 2012 tax information and form data for filing 2012 taxes and for ensuring compatibility with the most recent IRS standards for electronic filing. This newest version of the software is ideal for mutual fund managers and CPA’s who need to send Form 1099-DIV to customers receiving dividends and/or capital gain distributions.



“The IRS penalizes companies that return inaccurate tax information or don’t turn it in on time,” said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com. “Ez1099 drastically reduces errors and the time involved, allowing users to file more accurate information and file on time.”



Ez1099 Software automates the process of completing, printing and filing all 1099 forms, including the 1099-DIV form, as well as many other specialized tax forms. Customers can save money with ez1099’s printing and e-filing features.



Ez1099 users can print Copy B and C of Form 1099 for recipients and payers on plain white paper, saving them money over pre-printed forms, and print Copy A on the blank red-ink forms required for filing with the IRS. For customers requiring electronic filing and distribution capability, the advanced version of ez1099 Software meets their needs. Advanced capabilities can generate electronic files suitable for e-filing with the IRS, eliminating the need for red-ink forms all together, and create 1099 forms, including 1099-DIV, in PDF format for emailing to recipients. E-filing and PDF functions of ez1099 comply with the latest IRS requirements to ensure compatibility.



New customers can make sure ez1099 meets their needs by trying the software risk free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099-software-free-download.asp, with no obligation and no cost.



Ez1099 Software is available for just $79 per installation, including features for printing Copy A of 1099-DIV forms on pre-printed red-ink forms as well as printing complete Copy B and C on plain paper. The advanced version adds electronic filing capability and generation of PDF forms for electronic delivery to recipients for just $139 per installation.



Ez1099 users save even more time and money when they utilize the software’s data import capabilities to virtually eliminate manual data entry. Once entered into ez1099, 1099-DIV data can be saved for use and modification in later years, reducing the need to re-enter repeat data every year.



Ez1099 software also supports other 1099s tax form including 1099A, 1099B, 1099C, 1099CAP, 1099DIV, 1099G, 1099H, 1099INT, 1099LTC, 1099MISC, 1099OID, 1099PATR, 1099Q, 1099R, 1099S and 1099SA. Ez1099 also supports W2G, 1097BTC, 1098s, 8935, 3921, 3922 and 1096 forms required by the IRS.



Customers considering the purchase of ez1099 can download and try the software for fee to ensure it meets their needs before purchasing. There’s no cost or obligation for downloading the free trial. Halfpricesoft.com makes the trial software available on its website at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp.



About halfpricesoft.com

Ez1099 Software with Form 1099-DIV printing and e-filing capability is developed and distributed by Halfpricesoft.com, based in Louisville, Ky. The software firm is committed to developing financial software for small businesses that is affordable and easy to use. Additional software titles available from Halfpricesoft.com include ezPaycheck, ezW2, ezCheckPrinting, ezCheckPersonal, ezACH Deposit and ezTimeSheet Software.