Meet Jordan Sandor, America's Most Compelling Action Hero, in Targets of Revenge

Booklist: “The novel reads like the early work of Robert Ludlum, especially during the intense action sequences…those who enjoy plots revolving around covert CIA action will stick with this one to the end.”



Greenwich, CT - For readers who are seeking a book that will deliver the thrill of a James Bond movie, the suspense of a Jack Ryan scene, and the action of a Jason Bourne flick, look no more—Jeffrey S. Stephens’s Jordan Sandor delivers with Targets of Revenge (Gallery Books; February 19, 2013; $26.00). For fans of New York Times bestselling authors Vince Flynn, Brad Thor, Tom Clancy and Robert Ludlum, Jeffrey S. Stephens is a thriller writer not to be missed!



The exciting sequel to Targets of Opportunity features the return of a vengeful Jordan Sandor, who puts his life at risk to take down a homicidal mastermind.



All the bureaucratic scolding in Washington cannot stop Sandor as he tracks the cold-blooded sociopath known as Adina, whose indiscriminate slaughter of innocent people, including Sandor’s close friend, represents man at his worst.



Mobilizing a team of skilled and dedicated agents to carry out his secret operation, Sandor flies in the face of his superiors’ stern warnings—ultimately crash-landing in the heart of the Venezuelan jungle. Armed with little more than a combat knife and an automatic weapon, Sandor infiltrates Adina’s camp and discovers that the ruthless terrorist is smuggling not only cocaine into the United States, but also a deadly toxin that could cost tens of thousands of lives.



Sandor develops intel that leads him to Egypt and then Moscow as he fights to prevent this disaster, but after he lands on Interpol’s list of international fugitives, the truth becomes clear: Adina’s evil web extends to the far corners of the globe. Meanwhile, someone Sandor trusts could very well be feeding the agent dangerous lies as he struggles to stay on Adina’s trail.



More focused than ever, Sandor refuses to end his perilous mission, even after he has been taken captive. In the end, when he uncovers the realities of Adina’s deranged plan for a catastrophic assault on New York City, Sandor has no choice but to risk his life to protect his country’s safety and freedom.



Targets of Revenge is the next riveting installment in a must-read thriller series—one that readers will not be able to put down until they have raced to the end with Jordan Sandor.



About Jeffrey S. Stephens

Jeffrey S. Stephens is the author of the revered Jordan Sandor thrillers, Targets of Deception and Targets of Opportunity. A native New Yorker who began his career as a novelist while working in private practice as a lawyer, he lives in Greenwich, Connecticut, with this wife, Nancy. They have two sons.



Jeff welcomes visitors to his website at www.jeffreystephens.com



Targets of Revenge

By Jeffrey S. Stephens

Gallery Books; February 19, 2013

ISBN 9781451688726

$26.00



Kirkus Reviews: “An attorney, Stephens lays out his story in orderly fashion, with one action scene neatly following another. The pace of [Book] is Bourne-like…The tale maintains our interest…[Targets of Revenge] is skillfully rendered…”



Suspense Magazine: “A globe-trotting adventure…Targets of Revenge is like a big summer action movie. There are last-second escapes, plot twists, and double crosses that keep the plot moving quickly… [Sandor] is the CIA version of Dirty Harry. [Book] has the general atmosphere of a Roger Moore BOND film… Anyone who has enjoyed the first two will want to read Sandor’s latest adventure.”



Publishers Weekly: “In this solid second Jordan Sandor thriller, the explosive finale will leave readers more than satisfied.”



Vince Flynn, #1 New York Times bestseller: “Explosive…a ripping good yarn.”



Booklist: “A plot-driven, action-heavy thriller that will appeal to fans of Vince Flynn and Brad Thor.”



