Meet Love, a Friend, or a Life Partner at Flirt Space

Centurion, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Wherever in South Africa, people destined to meet will be bridged by the internet and those looking for a friend or someone to hook up with can do so easily just by signing up at Flirt Space. The dating South Africa crazed for Flirt Space where there are thousands of users but it is not at all impossible to be to meet someone who can spark up fireworks within one’s chest.



At Flirt Space one can find:



- Marriage

- Love and Romance

- Friendship

- Casual Encounters

- Life Partners

- And so much more!



There are also online dating advice for those who are rather clueless about dating and don’t know where to begin or don’t know what to do when on a date. There are tips and more for those who need them. Flirt Space is a place for South Africans to find that significant other that could start the new beginning of a beautiful relationship. Those who are looking for love have just hit the jackpot with Flirt Space.



This is a goldmine for those people with like minds and hearts looking for something meaningful or something casual. Their match making service is top notch and rarely fails. This is because a lot of people are now finding their love, wife/husband/life partner, friend, and buddies online through sites like Flirt Space.



Flirt Space assures safety for all users and they moderate content thoroughly. There is nothing like a great and easy way to meet like-minded people and Flirt Space can make it happen.



About Flirt Space

Flirt Space (http://www.flirtspace.co.za) is an online dating site that focuses on South Africans and helps them to find love, romance, friendship, and more at a few clicks. They offer their services for free and also provide dating tips and advices for their users.



For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:



City: Centurion

State: Gauteng

Country: South Africa

Contact Name: Michael do Carmo

Contact Email: info@flirtspace.co.za

Complete Address: PO Box 101155, Moreleta Park, Pretoria

Zip Code: 0044

Contact Phone: 0126681660

Website: http://www.flirtspace.co.za