Meet MyDrink Beverages at 9th InnoBev Global Beverages Congress

Kaunas, Lithuania -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- MyDrinkBeverages, the beverages development and innovation company based in Lithuania, will be speaking as the 9th edition of InnoBev Global Beverages Congress scheduled to be held in April 16 and 17 at Warsaw in Poland. The company will be communicating about the development and launch of new beverage concepts at the prestigious Congress.



Adomas Pranevius, CEO and co-founder of MyDrink Beverages said, “During the event, we will be covering a range of topics including market updates, product innovation, entrepreneurial activity, regional developments, global trends, future opportunities and society changes.”



The event, which is now in its 9th year, is designed for industry leaders, analysts, suppliers and customers allowing them to gain a complete overview of the latest trends and concepts in the industry around the world. There is ample time allotted for informal discussion and networking as well.



This year, the InnoBev Global Beverages Congress will go by the theme Refreshing Outlook and will lay down a platform to debate on the growth of the industry into the next phase while maintaining leadership on key issues such as environmental and health concerns. The event this year will include conference sessions and industry networking with top producers and suppliers and other leading global figures, plant tour organized by Coca-Cola Hellenic, presentation of 2013 Beverage Innovation Sustainability Awards by FoodBevMedia etc.



For information regarding the InnoBev Global Beverages Congress and the presence of MyDrink Beverages at the event, visit MyDrinks Beverages website.



About MyDrink Beverages

MyDrink Beverages (mydrinkbeverages.com) is a beverages development and innovation company delivering solutions to private label drinks, based in Kaunas, Lithuania. The company also has its sales office in Denmark. The company is involved in the development, creation and supply of ingredients system, beverage flavors and finished drinks lending a hand to beverage companies through the whole process of manufacturing and development. The team in MyDrink Beverages comprises of experts in every field of beverage science, product development and management, branding as well as sales.