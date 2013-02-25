Meet Sacramento's King of Day Trips: Grady O'Bryant

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Grady O’Bryant never flies solo. Part travel junkie, part entrepreneur, part social butterfly, he’s helped thousands of people get out of their houses and their shells to explore new places together.



“I just love getting people together for travel. Everything’s more fun as a group. Plus, with someone else handling the details, people can just relax and enjoy the journey.”



In the Beginning, There was Wine



After years traveling overseas with the Air Force and working in Alaskan tourism, Grady and his wife decided to start their own tour company. Initially specializing in small tours with a nightlife focus, O’Bryant ventured into wine tours after receiving a call from two women visiting from Mississippi. They wanted to enjoy an afternoon of wine tasting in the Sierra Foothills.



When the Sacramento Convention and Visitors Bureau couldn’t recommend any tour companies servicing local wineries and every local limousine company they contacted steered them to Napa-based trips, “a light bulb went on.” And they knew they were on to something.



In 2007, O’Bryant founded Sacramento Wine & Nightlife Tours to showcase the wineries surrounding Sacramento. The following year, the company got its big break when the American Wine Society held its annual convention. O’Bryant seized the opportunity, providing wine tours to five different wine regions for more than 250 wine experts over three days.



Today, the company continues to organize tours for locals, vacationers, and corporate clients, offering tours to more than nine wine regions, including Amador, Lodi, Napa, Apple Hill, Fair Play, Clarksburg, Sonoma, Calaveras County, Suisun and Russian River. A stickler for personal service, O’Bryant has visited every winery on each tour, meeting with owners, winemakers and tasting room personnel. This eye for excellence has led to one of the company’s signature experiences: custom winemaker’s dinners. Working closely with leading vintners and an exceptional chef, he has developed authentic and eclectic California winemaker’s dinners suitable for intimate parties to large groups (up to 100 people).



Day Trippin’



Always on the lookout for new ways to help people enjoy themselves, O’Bryant created Sacramento Day Trippers in 2008 to take advantage of the city’s proximity to “the good life”. The group’s 2,900 members have enjoyed tours of wine country, San Francisco, Lake Tahoe, Half Moon Bay and other locations in Northern California. He recently took over 130 members on a day trip to the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Upcoming trips include festivals such as the Gilroy Garlic Festival and Fillmore Jazz Festival, Oakland A’s and Raiders games, plays in San Francisco and more.



Sacramento Wine & Nightlife Tours and Sacramento Day Trippers are wildly popular with people wanting to relax while someone else does the driving, and are an economical way to do so, thanks to great group rates. Trips are adult-only, giving those with or without children some quality downtime with their peers, and tend to attract a nice mix of folks in the 35 to 65 year-old age range.



Next Stop, The World



A native of New York City, one of O’Bryant’s dreams was to create a tour of his hometown. In 2010 he realized that dream, by creating Sacramento World Travelers for out-of-state adventures. In April 2011, O’Bryant took 29 people on his five-day “See New York with a New Yorker Tour.” Armed with the ultimate insider, they hit the ground running, taking their first subway ride and having the quintessential New York experience of eating real New York City pizza, shortly after their arrival. Grady’s knowledge of the city and agent connections reduced the cost of the trip by almost 40 percent (compared to most tours of New York City). In September 2012, Grady hosted his first International trip to Ireland with a group of 21 World Travelers. In 2013, O’Bryant escort groups to Jamaica, New Orleans, Ireland & Italy.



“I created this travel club and tour company to connect good people who want to enjoy what Northern California has to offer in a group setting. And now we’re seeing the world together.”



Not Your Mama’s Tour Company



All of O’Bryant’s ventures are accessible via Sactrips.com. Keeping up with current technology is as important to O’Bryant as providing exceptional traveling experiences and outstanding customer service. Members can follow all of the tours via Meetup.com, Facebook, and Twitter, and receive personal text updates from O’Bryant. He likes being Internet based and paper-free because it’s more convenient for members and gentler on the Earth.



Check out Sactrips.com, for a great trip in Sacramento and beyond!



