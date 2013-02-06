Meet the Casting Directors! TLC's Four Weddings Casting South Jersey and Philadelphia Area Brides

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- Brides that want to say "I Do" on TLC's hit wedding show for a chance to win a fantasy honeymoon and are getting married in Jan-May 2013 within an hour of Philadelphia may be able to do just that.



The "Four Weddings" casting crew would like local area brides to tell them a little about their big day and the lucky couple may be on their way to showing off their dream wedding to America.



Soon-to-be brides are invited to meet the “Four Weddings” casting directors in person at the Philadelphia Bridal Expo on The Delaware on February 24th at Harrah's Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack from 10AM-3PM. The show’s casting crew will be taking information and conducting preliminary meetings with attendees of the expo.



The Philadelphia Bridal Expo on The Delaware is presented by National Event Systems Inc. and is scheduled to be the largest event of it's kind in the area. Attendance is expected to top 1000 attendees, and the event is free. Brides can pre-register at the event website which will carry perks such as free gifts, door prizes and more. According to the event website, "Happily Ever After" will begin there.



For information about the Philadelphia Bridal Expo on The Delaware, and to pre-register for the show, visit www.philadelphiabridalexpo.com.



National Event Systems Inc. holds multiple bridal-related events and shows throughout the year and across the country. Dominick DiMichele (CEO) told us he feels this is a tremendous opportunity for everyone involved with the event. "From our vendors and advertisers, to the show's attendees and friends and family, the casting call is a great opportunity for Philadelphia area brides and another aspect of the show that adds a little excitement to a fantastic event".



