Meet the Monster Hunters: Father-Son Duo Release Series of Books Fans Call "Reminiscent of Rowling"

Tulsa, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- As father and son, D.C. McGannon and C. Michael McGannon share most everything – but the thing they have most in common is their set of vivid, vibrant and wise imaginations.



This creativity is put to good use when the authors put their heads together to spin adventures for Charlie Sullivan and his group of pals. In the McGannons’ world, monsters are not only real – they’re decidedly vicious, and it’s up to Charlie and his friends to do what no one else has been able to do before – stop the rise of the beasts, and save humankind from annihilation.



Often wry and always electrifying, Charlie Sullivan will thrill young readers (and older ones too) with his selfless bravery, close-knit company of friends, and gripping adventures.



Official Synopses:



“Charlie Sullivan and the Monster Hunters: The Varolac’s Diary Monsters are real. They have always been here, even when we choose not to see them.



Now, for the residents of Hunter’s Grove, the choice is no longer theirs. As a power-hungry varcolac—a Greater—tries to break through the magic holding him back and lead his army of monsters to vengeance against human-kind, there are five who unknowingly possess the power to finish what centuries of humans before them have been unable to do. Charlie Sullivan and his band of new friends will be tested as they attempt to strengthen the magic that can lock the monsters and their evil prince away for good—even if the cost is their lives.



This is the story of five unlikely friends who uncover the sinister past buried under their sleepy hometown of Hunter’s Grove. This is a story about looking past differences, overcoming fears, and rediscovering what is truly important in this life. This is the story of Charlie Sullivan and the Monster Hunters of Hunter’s Grove.”



Charlie Sullivan and the Monster Hunters: Witch Moon Across an ocean the portal village of Drakauragh suffers under dark magic and vengeful gods. An ancient terror threatens our world once again. If the rising darkness has its way, the light of day will fail.



A plea has been sent to the Monster Hunters of Hunter's Grove. Hope is dim. These are dark times indeed. The light is fading.



The Witch Moon rises.



Charlie Sullivan and the Monster Hunters: Council of the Hunters. A new school year brings fresh beginnings. At least that’s what the Monster Hunters of Hunter’s Grove are hoping for. After facing down dark magic and vengeful gods in the portal village of Drakauragh, Charlie Sullivan and his band of unlikely friends look forward to a quiet, fun—and most importantly normal—first year of High School.



More than hope is needed however, as sinister activity is haunting the shadows of their once sleepy little town again.



With news of Chen’s disappearance, and an unseen force that threatens to break the protective wards surrounding Hunter’s Key, tensions quickly rise once more for Charlie Sullivan and his friends. The five teenagers’ credibility is called into question by an elder hunter, forcing them to defend their reputations in a dangerous game where they can trust very few. Now, the reticent Council of the Hunters will convene to decide their fate as Monster Hunters.



A shocking betrayal, disquieting new figures in their own society, a corrupted nemesis, and a cloud of deception hovering over their elders all weigh heavy on the team. The Monster Hunters of Hunter’s Grove could be shut down before they have a chance to stand against the demonic shadow that threatens their bonds of friendship, loyalty, and the safety of those close to them.



Something, or someone, is tearing at the veil between our world and the Otherworld, promising to unleash Hell and prepare the way for what hunters throughout the centuries have feared would one day happen…the rise of the Ancients.



Since the series began, the number of fans has grown steadily, and each book has earned a five-star-rating on Amazon, as well as dozens of glowing reviews.



“This book takes the reader on a journey through the trials and tribulations of Charlie Sullivan and his young friends as they battle monsters, witches, and their own fears in a quest to save their town and world from the evil varcolac. An excellently written tale, I look forward to reading the next in the series,” wrote Jason Mueller.



Calling the book “a must-read for all young adult fiction fans!” Lauren Beals wrote: “You want action? You want adventure? Then you want Charlie Sullivan and the Monster Hunters: The Varcolac's Diary (Book #1)! I enjoyed every moment I spent with Charlie and his band of Monster Hunters. I would love to use this book to read aloud to fourth through eighth grade students and will be sure to recommend it to my teacher friends.”



“The story is an exhilarating voyage full of wondrous thrills and chills and is a perfect continuation of the Monster Hunter world. The tale resonates with the same type of magical splendor as the Rowling's Potter universe and the depth of the characters drives you to follow them along on their quest. I highly recommend this story to anyone who loves a dark and thrilling ride!” wrote Solomon J. Inkwell.



For further information about the series, including reviews, news and upcoming events, please visit the official website.



Stay connected with the authors through their official social media pages!



Follow D.C. McGannon on Facebook, Twitter and GoodReads.

Follow C. Michael McGannon on Facebook, Twitter and GoodReads.



Purchase Links:



‘Charlie Sullivan and the Monster Hunters: The Varcolac’s Diary’: http://amzn.to/1fpZFls

‘Charlie Sullivan and the Monster Hunters: Witch Moon’: http://amzn.to/1hR19zt

‘Charlie Sullivan and the Monster Hunters: Council of the Hunters’: http://amzn.to/1hbb6Ix



About C. Michael McGannon & D.C. McGannon

D.C. McGannon is coauthor of the Charlie Sullivan and the Monster Hunters series of books, and one-half of the humorous father/son duo known as The Monster Guys. When not travelling to conventions and talking about Japanese and Steampunk monsters, he can usually be found moon-gardening, hiking, or searching for his next cup of coffee.



D.C. is confident he can still breakdance with the best of them, but realizes his writing and speaking schedule is probably taking too much of his time. This is good news for all other break-dancers.



He is married to Holly, father to Michael and Nathaniel, and they all hang out together somewhere in the Midwest with their little Maltese puppy, Jewel.



C. Michael McGannon has been creating characters, writing stories, and chasing dragons for as long as anyone can remember. After winning an award for writing in grade school, he decided the best medium to put all his creativity into was the written word. He’s been writing ever since. Michael believes the true power of a story lies in its ability to both entertain and enlighten.



He thinks walking barefoot is grand, is a fan of libraries, dark chocolate, and British humor. When not writing or attending conventions, Michael is usually recovering from all-night gaming excursions.