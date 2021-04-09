Meet the New CMO of Flat-Icons.com: David Van Der Ende

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- You may not know his name, but there's a very good chance you've seen his work. If you follow Dutch graphic designers or design blogs, his projects have certainly caught your eye.



David Van Der Ende is a widely-respected website and icon designer, who has now become the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of a premium icon marketplace, Flat-Icons.com.



This comes as no surprise – it's a natural result of his dedication and years of hard work. Now, he'll be in the perfect position to carry out exciting projects and continue to shape graphic design trends.



But what makes David Van Der Ende so recognizable? Let's take a look at some of his best work.



Discover David Van Der Ende on Dribbble



As you certainly know, Dribbble is the central place for all designers who want to showcase their work to the world. While this might sound like a tacky phrase, it's completely true in David's case – it allowed him to reach a large audience and inspire the graphic design community.



David Van Der Ende started as an icon and logo designer but has in recent years shifted focus to cover design, book cover design, and illustrations.



David Van Der Ende on Dribbble



Follow David Van Der Ende on Pinterest



The holy grail of all things creative, Pinterest is an excellent spot to get your work noticed. David Van Der Ende has shared some of his most interesting projects there and you can use the link below to check them out.



David Van Der Ende on Pinterest



Inspiration and Creativity



A well-balanced life is often key to professional success. David Van Der Ende currently lives in Amsterdam with his wife and three kids. "I find inspiration in everything the city has to offer", he said in a recent interview. Indeed, a vibrant city like Amsterdam has a way of planting great ideas into creative minds.



About Flat-Icons.com

When he first started at Flat-Icons.com a few years back, David Van Der Ende's main task was to create design-related blog posts that would provide true value to the reader. These great blog posts are still relevant today, and many designers use them as a reference.



Flat-Icons.com Blog



In case you didn't know, Flat-Icons.com is a design website that creates and sells premium icons. Their work is unique and recognizable, and a lot of it has David Van Der Ende's touch. His experience and innovative approach have immensely contributed to website development.



With David Van Der Ende as the new CMO, Flat-Icons.com can look forward to a very bright future.



Contact Person: David Van Der Ende

Email: davidvanderende@yandex.com