Meeting Damaged and Corrupt QuickBooks Data Files Head-on with E-Tech's File Repair Service

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2021 -- A corrupt QuickBooks file does not only disrupt internal functionality but can cause added problems if it's connected to any outside reporting programs.



"If programs use automatic sync managers to connect to QuickBooks, you will more than likely encounter incorrect reporting or failures in the sync process itself," E-Tech's Technical Service Manager John Rocha said.



According to Intuit standards, a file size exceeding 200MB for QuickBooks Pro or Premier and 450MB for QuickBooks Enterprise will most likely be the main cause for data corruption. There are several techniques to reduce the size of a file, one of which is the "File Condense" functionality. This tool creates Journal Entries that summarizes monthly activity, and remove all transaction before a certain date.



Another technique is to create a new QuickBooks file with Opening Balances. This undoubtedly results in a substantially smaller file size, but also involves a lot of work.



Common indicators of a damaged or corrupt file are frequent crashes and freezes, problems in opening QuickBooks company files, QuickBooks backup restore failure, the Balance Sheet out of balance in accrual basis, missing transactions and entries from "Lists", "accounts names" preceded by an asterisk (*), "paid bills and invoices" are reflected as unpaid and the "Transaction History" shows a negative balance remaining.



To ensure that data is clear of corruption, it is necessary to keep current with update patches, check database file fragments monthly, monitor list size, and make a verified backup on a monthly basis. To prevent data damage, experts recommend creating a separate back up or file copy of the data file before verifying or rebuilding to protect against permanent data loss. Running the QuickBooks 'Verify Data' function will identify the corruption in QuickBooks and recommend a 'Rebuild Data.' The 'Rebuild Data' function pulls all of the data in the file apart and reassembles it in the correct order.



E-Tech specializes in the repair of damaged QuickBooks data files from any version of QuickBooks from version 1 for DOS to the latest Pro, Premier, Accountant or Enterprise version.



For more information on this service, visit https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-recovery/quickbooks-file-repair/



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In our 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, we have assisted over a 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements.



We offer a range of services for existing QuickBooks users and provide comprehensive solutions for small businesses. Additionally, our expertise covers the US, UK, Canadian, Australian (Reckon Accounts), and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks (PC and Mac platforms).



