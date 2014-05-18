Meeting Room Rental Singapore Offers Expanded Meeting Room Rentals

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2014 -- Actively managed by Zion Global Marketing, Meeting Room Rental Singapore offers professional meeting spaces that are flexible and cost-effective solutions for every kind of business from start-ups to large corporations. Moreover, the company is conveniently located at the Central Business District ensuring a quick reach for the attendees without any stress.



“Meeting Room Rental Singapore can hold any types of events from seminars, previews & talks, workshops, annual general meetings, team building events to private event/parties. With ample space to accommodate 40 pax comfortably, you can be sure the meeting room is able to meet all your needs. Being easily accessible from Raffles Place MRT, our place is accessible for everyone, especially if you wish to arrange meetings with other companies/clients/individuals who are located within the business district,” reported a senior executive.



He added, “Along with easy access, your clients or attendees can find a convenient parking venue, as we are situated on top of a public car park.”



The highlight of the company is their customer service. The professional staff here satisfies all the needs of a client even if they prefer theatre arrangements for meetings. Their meeting room has sufficient space to accommodate 10 people and their chairs are of high quality and backrest. While talking about their service range, the executive also added, “We are able to arrange the tables and chairs available according to what you require. Just speak to our sales officer and he/she will be able to assist you in creating the best environment for your meeting. There will be skirting provided for the tables to ensure that your meeting venue looks professional.”



Along with all these facilities, the meeting rooms available at Meeting Room Rental Singapore is fully carpeted space & air conditioned, has LCD TV for sound & projection, ample power points, whiteboard, wireless internet access, hot & cold water dispenser, complimentary refreshments and much more. The prices are fixed and nett. There is no GST charge.



About Meeting Room Rental Singapore

Conveniently located in the central business district, Meeting Room Rental Singapore offers training and meeting room rentals on both weekdays and weekends. The company prefers advanced booking before three days of your meeting and 50% deposit for room confirmation. For more info, visit http://www.meetingroomrentalsingapore.com/



Contact Name: Patricia Lin

Address:

50 Market Street #10-01 Golden Shoe Car Park

Singapore – 048940

Phone Number: +65 64382135