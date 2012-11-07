Meetings 4 Docs Compiles Largest Database of Medical Meetings and Conferences

Burlington, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2012 -- As a medical professional, the job starts before the training is complete, but the training doesn’t end when the job starts. Many medical professionals are subject to the expectation of continuing medical education, in which they show a commitment to staying on the leading edge of medical practice, and develop their skills toward a speciality. Meetings 4 Docs is a new website launched to compile the most extensive library of medical events and conferences in one place.



The site breaks the information down into relevancies including primary care, secondary care, surgery and miscellaneous. The primary care category alone includes over thirteen sub-categories including immunology, gastro-enterology and emergency medicine. Clicking on any one of these categories will take you to its event category, in which listings can be found of upcoming and past events related to the practice, with details of start and end dates, times, a location map and image gallery together with detailed information on the host.



Medical professionals have to fulfil a predetermined number of hours in professional development and these continuing medical education conferences often count as part of this ongoing development. The site also allows users to search through the medical conferences 2013 calendar using key words, date/time, or locations. It also provides original, editorial content introducing the concept of CME with advice on how to find the right CME events and how to get the most from the schedule. The site’s blog covers key issues relating to the fields of both professional medical practice and continuing medical education.



A spokesperson for the site explained, “We allow major conference holders to submit events to the site to be listed, but we also go in search of the best continuing medical education conferences in order to provide the most complete service on the web. Though we’re a relatively new site, we’ve rapidly expanded our database and the 2013 medical conferences schedule is already looking pretty full, so it would be a wise move for medical professionals to begin booking their time now to get the best out of the coming year.”



About Meetings 4 Docs

Meetings 4 Docs is a listings website that researches and collates information about meetings, conferences and events relevant to all areas of the medical profession, including primary and secondary care, surgical and miscellaneous areas, with an emphasis on developing continuing medical education within the sector. For more information please visit: http://meetings4docs.com/