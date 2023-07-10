Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Market Next Big Thing : BCD Meetings and Events, Capita Travel and Events, CiEvents, Conference Care

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Questex, LLC (United States), CWT Meetings and Events (United States), IBTM Events (United States), BCD Meetings and Events (United States), Capita Travel and Events (United Kingdom), CiEvents (United States), Conference Care Ltd (United Kingdom), The Freeman Company (United States), ATPI Ltd (United Kingdom).



Scope of the Report of Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE)

Meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) is a type of tourism in which large groups are usually planned well in advance. MICE industry includes four words that are meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions. Meetings are held in hotel conferences to address a key challenge or set goals for the organization. Incentives are travel rewards means a company provides in return for an excellent professional performance from individual employees, groups, and partners. Conventions are the gathering of people with a common objective to exchange ideas. Exhibitions are the activities organized to show new products and services to potential consumers.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by End-Use Verticals (Tourism, Hotel Industry, Business Activities, Sports Activities, Government, Others), Industry Type (Public, Private), Component (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions), Offerings (Familiarisation trips, Teambuilding trips, Reward trips, Workstations)



Market Trends:

Rising Investment in Tourism Infrastructure

Peoples Attraction towards Hotel and Tourism Sector



Opportunities:

Rapidly Growing Tourism Industry will create Opportunities for Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Market Growth.



Market Drivers:

Increasing Applications of Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) in Hotel and Other Sectors.

Surging Demand for Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) from Tourism Industry



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



