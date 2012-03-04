Meezer Tuning and Motosport Announces Facebook Contest Giveway for Month of March

Khobar, Saudi Arabia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2012 -- Meezer Tuning and Motorsport is the worldwide leader in retail aftermarket automotive parts. The company offers a wide range of tuners, scanners, drivetrain components, engine enhancements and exhaust performance parts. The company has two locations, one in the United States and one in Saudi Arabia and offers shipping around the globe.



Aftermarket effects bring an automobile to a new level. While there are hundreds of features that automobile owners can have added to their car during purchase, the aftermarket effects are what make it more unique. Additionally, when purchasing a used car, aftermarket effects can be used to spruce up performance or appearance as well as to replace broken or missing parts in an automobile. For the month of March, Meezer Tuning and Motorsport will be giving away four ScanGaugeII vehicle monitors. Each week someone will be randomly selected via the Meezer Tuning and Motorsport Facebook Fan Page to win one of these devices.



The ScanGuageII is a compact vehicle monitor that measures vitals and provides the driver with real-time information. This will allow drivers to detect a problem before it snowballs into a larger, more expensive problem. The device features a programmable gauge system with 15 built-in digital gauges, 4 trip computers and an easy to use scan tool. Additionally, this item is easy to install and valued at $99 to $160 each. The contest will involve giveaways of the ScanGauge II, ScanGaugeE and the original Scangauge vehicle monitor. Visit the Meezer Tuning and Motorsport Facebook Fan Page to learn more about the contest, track the winners and stay up to date on other news and information.



About Meezer Tuning and Motorsport

More information regarding the company is available at http://www.meezer.com. For more information on Meezer Tuning and Motorsport or the current Facebook contest, contact Fahad Hizam by phone at +1 (866) 808–5407.