Fast Market Research recommends "Mega Data Center Market - Global Forecasts & Analysis (2014-2019)" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Mega Data Center Market by Solutions: Infrastructure (Server, Storage, Networking), Support (Power, Cooling, Security), by Services (Professional, Monitoring, SI), & by Users (Cloud, Colocation, Enterprises) - Global Forecasts & Analysis (2014-2019)
The mega data center market is setting an optimistic market trend. It is one of the most effective and efficient solution to cater the increasing demand for more efficient and scalable data storage, apart from providing various benefits such as increased scalability, centralized control, better manageability, and economies of scale. It offers increased ability to store and enables more number of transactions and IT applications. The demand for data storage is increasing, and this provides an excellent opportunity for various vendors in the data center market.
Data storage is one of the most critical elements for every business. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), telecommunication and IT, government and public, and media and entertainment are some of the industry verticals where data center are used intensively. In 2014, it is estimated that the telecom and IT vertical will account for the largest share of total mega data center market, and is expected to continue the same trend till 2019. The Y-O-Y growth rates for some of these verticals such as government and public; and media and entertainment are expected to be on the higher side in the period from 2018 to 2019. The other verticals are also expected to grow with considerable growth rates. The mega data center market in telecom and IT is growing fast; as it is supported with significant increase in the generation of data through the use of Smartphones and the usage of high speed Internet through mobile phones. Also, the region of North America is foreseen to show enormous growth in the mega data center market. Some of the challenges in this market include, huge investments, disapproval from local government, scaling high-bandwidth, and high probability of error multiplication. It is expected that the impact of these issues will be reduced with new advancements in the due course of time.
There are various assumptions that have been taken into consideration for market sizing and forecasting exercise. Few of global assumptions include political, economic, social, technological and economic factors. For instance, exchange rates, one of the economic factors, are expected to have a moderate rating of impact on this market. Therefore, dollar fluctuations are not expected to seriously affect the forecasts in the emerging APAC regions.
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:
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