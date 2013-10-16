Mega Discount Codes Reveals Why It's Not Such a Shock UK Energy Prices Are Hitting a Record High

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- After last weeks news of one of the UK leading energy suppliers raising their prices next month up by 8.2%, Mega Discount Codes looks why its not such a shock after all.



It’s been said the increase will affect over 4 million electricity customers, and just under 3 million gas customers, bare-in-mind these numbers are not including those on fixed-price tariffs or ‘pay as you go’ meters.



SSE (Scottish & Southern Energy) is only the first supplier to reveal their price increase, but even if one is not a customer of theirs, don’t be alarmed when ones supplier also increases their price by the end of this year.



The average UK bill is set to increase again up to £100 annually. Shocked? Don’t be.



“Since 2007 to 2012, PRICES have already INCREASED 32% to what we used to pay for electric and gas in the UK”



Lets look at some interesting facts that date back over 10 years ago for the UK average standard electricity bill when paying by direct debit.



England & Wales:



1998 - £256

1999 - £251

2000 - £243

2001 - £236

2002 - £234

2003 - £235

2004 - £239

2005 - £265

2006 - £310

2007 - £347

2008 - £399

2009 - £406

2010 - £395

2011 - £432

2012 - £458



Change = 2007-2012 = 32%

Price difference 1998-2012 = £202.



All bills are calculated assuming an annual consumption of 3,300 kWh. Figures are inclusive of VAT.



Lets look at some interesting facts that date back over 10 years ago for the UK average standard gas bill when paying by direct debit.



England & Wales:



1998 - £277

1999 - £268

2000 - £264

2001 - £266

2002 - £281

2003 - £292

2004 - £309

2005 - £353

2006 - £425

2007 - £486

2008 - £582

2009 - £653

2010 - £640

2011 - £698

2012 - £774



Change = 2007-2012 = 59.3%

Price difference 1998-2012 = £497.



All bills are calculated assuming an annual consumption of 3,300 kWh. Figures are inclusive of VAT.



We expect the price to increase annually due to the cost of living increase, but does it seem fair gas prices have almost quadrupled and yet electric prices have doubled?



Are we being taken advantage of just because we live in a cold climate?



What’s to come?



There’s been talk about freezing energy prices, but if it’s not done, lets take a sneak peek into the future using the data above.



The average UK household spends £458 for electric and £774 for gas each year, thats a total of £1,232 based on the data provided for 2012.



Based on the Electric prices up by 32% and Gas prices up by 59.3% just within the last 5 years alone, lets make an estimate for the next 10 years if there’s no fix by the UK government.



Gas bill + 5 years from now: £1232.98 est..

Electric bill + 5 years from now: £604.56 est..



Total bill for 2017 = £1,837.54



Gas bill + 10 years from now: £1964.14 est..

Electric bill + 10 years from now: £798.02 est..



Total bill for 2023 = £2,762.16



Saving money by doing simple things like switching off lights, turn devices completely off not just on standby, put a jumper on when chilly. Doing these simple things like this could save hundreds per year. Remember, switching ones providers could help, but as we know once one provider increases their prices the rest will shortly follow.

By adjusting our lifestyles is the only way we can save for the future!



Media Enquiries:

Daniel Bruce – Director

http://www.MegaDiscountCodes.co.uk

dan@megadiscountcodes.co.uk



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