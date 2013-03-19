MEGA Swatch to Add 30 New Granite Countertop Colors to Its Existing Inventory of 36 Colors

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- MEGA Swatch, a company that offers large-sized samples of various product finishes, is adding 30 new granite countertop colors to its existing inventory of 36 color selections.



In addition, MEGA Swatch has recently achieved another impressive milestone: 4,000 granite and marble countertop distributors nationwide are now offering MEGA Swatches directly to their customers.



As anybody who has ever remodeled their home knows quite well, choosing a color for a countertop, wall, cabinet or floor can be extremely challenging. Most companies provide their clients with tiny swatches that barely give the homeowner an accurate idea of what the color or finish will truly look like. This can lead to some nerve-wracking moments as the homeowners hope they made the right decision based on the small color samples.



In order to make purchasing the giant swatches even more affordable, MEGA Swatch is currently offering promotional prices for individual swatches directly on the website.



With its patent pending samples that are as large as 24” by 37” in size, selecting colors and finishes can be fun instead of stressful. The giant granite samples, hardwood flooring swatches and cabinet color samples make it easy for people to get an accurate idea of what the colors and finishes will actually look like in their homes.



“Big granite samples are a luxury that would normally come with a huge price tag. MEGA Swatch is offering large samples of granite, marble, hardwood flooring and cabinet colors for the budget minded consumer and the interior designer,” an article on the company’s website explained, adding that the sample swatches can also be purchased in multiples, which will give people an even better idea of the results.



“MEGA Swatches are affordable and can put your mind at ease about that expensive project you are considering.”



Using the MEGA Swatches is also a breeze; they can simply be placed right over the existing materials. The large granite swatches will cover most existing countertops from front to back. By purchasing larger numbers of the same swatch, an entire kitchen or bathroom countertop can be covered. The large-sized cabinet swatches are also designed to cover a complete section from top to bottom.



Anybody who is interested in learning more about MEGA Swatch is welcome to visit the company’s website at any time; there, they can read about the innovative method used to create the giant swatches, as well as browse through the vast selection of products.



About MEGA Swatch

MEGA Swatch was born out of the simple need for larger swatch samples to make better interior design decisions whether that it is wood flooring, granite countertops or kitchen cabinet doors.



For more information please visit http://www.MEGASwatch.com