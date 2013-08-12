Megabus Expands Service with New Bus Routes in California

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Megabus, the stellar, express bus service with tickets starting as low as $1, announced a new megabus route on August 8th to/from Burbank, Calif. This service route will start running on August 15th, running six daily direct routes taking from 5-6 hours depending on destination.



Residents of San Fernando Valley will soon be treated with direct travel to Oakland, San Jose and San Francisco, Calif. Arrival and departure for megabus Burbank will be located at the Metrolink Station Downtown at 201 N. Front St., just off Interstate-5.



Burbank will be the seventh city added to the megabus “route roster” in California during the past eight months. Megabus also provides killer bus transportation from Los Angeles to Las Vegas for all you Cali to Sin City needs.



“We’re excited to announce express service to/from Burbank,” said Mike Alvich, megabus’ Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations. “This expansion provides San Fernando Valley residents the convenience of an additional arrival/departure location in and out of the metro area.”



“With gas prices continually rising, California residents are looking for ways to stretch their dollars even further,” added Alvich. “The cost of travel shouldn’t be a barrier to visiting the people and places that matter most. Megabus.com is committed to safe, affordable travel to the Bay area and back.”



Bus ticket on megabus start as low as $1 and increase gradually the closer to the desired travel date you get. Travelers must book as early for a chance at dollar bus tickets,



“The $1 fares go quickly, but there are many other great fares available if you book early,” said Alvich. “Traveling on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays is another great way Burbank customers and all travelers can secure the best megabus.com fares.”



“Tourism is a leading industry in Los Angeles that has enjoyed solid visitation growth over the last two years,” said Don Skeoch, Chief Marketing Officer, Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board. “There is tremendous demand for the LA experience and megabus.com provides travelers with an affordable and accessible transportation option. With megabus.com adding a third arrival/departure location – in addition to Los Angeles Union Station and Riverside – we look forward to welcoming even more visitors through the additional, convenient arrival/departure location in The San Fernando Valley, an important tourism region of Los Angeles.”



Megabus launched its bus travel service in 2006 as a subsidiary of Coach USA and is one of the largest city-to-city express bus service providers in North America.



Megabus runs a fleet of the latest, state-of-the-art green-certified double-decker buses that include free Wi-Fi, restrooms and wheelchair access.



Please visit http://megabuspromocodes.com for more information on megabus ticket discounts



Contact:

info@megabuspromocodes.com

P.O. Box 401142

Las Vegas, NV. 89140