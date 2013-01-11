Megacity VIP Announces New Website

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- Megacity VIP services include promotion of music groups within the industry along with the registration of music societies with the copyright office.



The website will be useful for the people who are interested in music and looking for a platform to promote their music group. The best part of the website is that it allows the people to register their group with the US copy right office.



There are different types of registration packages available and they are bronze, silver, gold, platinum and basic registration packages. All the packages have one thing in common that they allow registration with the US copyrights office. Different packages have various feature included in them.



Their services along with the copyright registration services include music promotion and artiste promotion as well. Bronze package allows them to promote music for one week, silver for 2 weeks, gold for 3 weeks and platinum for 4 weeks. The basic registration allows an individual to promote his complete music collection.



All the copyright registration processes except for the basic one has record pool entry with the twitter blast through their partners, registration of their collection with the US copy right office, video placements on the websites and an executive to handle the project from the beginning till the end.



The different packages have a different fee as the features vary from one another. Interested ones can place an order from the website by paying through master card, visa, pay pal and others. They will prepare the complete application that is required to register with the office. After completing the application they will review it thoroughly to avoid any error or any incompleteness. They will send an email with a small questionnaire to complete the application process.



The questionnaire includes the details like the name of the person who created the album, who owns the copyright and the work being registered. One can check their website for frequently asked questions and they are readily available to provide any kind of support regarding the order.



The details of the different packages like their features and the cost can be found on their website.



